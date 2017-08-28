Warm Weather Event – Cooling Center Information —— August 28 through September 5, 2017

The Sacramento area weather is forecast to be extremely hot this week with temperatures reaching well over 100 degrees. These faith-based, government, and non-profit organizations have opened their doors as cooling centers so people can get in out of the heat. Call 2-1-1 for additional cool places to go such as libraries and community centers. Find more information with the National Weather Service and the Office of Emergency Services.
Information last updated 8/31/2017 at 2 pm
Call 2-1-1 or 916-498-1000 for updates or details
Cooling Center Open Monday, August 28 through Friday,
September 1, 2017
noon – 6 pm
Rancho Cordova City Hall
2729 Prospect Park Drive
Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
www.cityofranchocordova.org
916-851-8700
Service animals only
Water, snacks, and movies will be available
1st Floor-Look for signs directing you to the rooms available
Residents who are particularly vulnerable to the heat and who do not have transportation
should contact the City at 916-851-8937.
Cooling Center Open Monday, August 28 through Tuesday, September 5, 2017
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 9 am – 3 pm;
Tuesday Noon – 6 pm; Saturday 10 am – 3 pm; Closed Sunday
Wind Youth Services (AGES 12-24 ONLY)
3671 Fifth Ave.
Sacramento, CA 95817
www.windyouth.org/programs/drop-in-center
916-561-4900
Near the corner of Broadway and Fifth Ave.
Smoking allowed outside
No animals except service animals
Water and snacks provided
Cooling Center Open Thursday, August 31 through Monday,
September 4, 2017
1 pm – 8 pm
Joint City/County Cooling Center at Hart Senior Center
915 27th Street
Sacramento, CA 95816
www.cityofsacramento.org/hartcenter
3-1-1
Located on 27th Street between I and J Street
No smoking allowed
Pets welcome
Water and snacks provided
Cooling Center Open Wednesday, August 30th, through Sunday,
September 3, 2017
9 am – 6 pm
Galt City Police Department
455 Industrial Drive
Galt, CA 95632
www.ci.galt.ca.us
209-366-7000
Near Intersection of Industrial Drive and Elm Ave.
No smoking allowed
Service animals only
Water provided (no food provided)
Located in the front lobby of the police station
Open Thursday, August 31 through Sunday, September 3, 2017
8 am – midnight
Cosumnes Community Services District – Wackford Center
9014 Bruceville Road
Elk Grove, CA 95758
www.yourcsd.com
916-405-5600
Near the corner of Big Horn Blvd. and Bruceville Road
Service animals only
Water provided
Held in the front lobby
Open Thursday, August 31 through Friday September 1st, and Sunday, September 3, 2017 through Tuesday September 5th
Thursday, Friday, Tuesday noon- 6 pm
Sunday 1 – 6 pm
Monday noon – 7 pm
Elk Grove HART – Reflect Church
9075 Elk Grove Blvd.
Elk Grove, CA 95624
www.elkgrovehart.org
916-240-3599
Near the corner of Elk Grove Blvd. and Railroad Ave.
Service animals only
Water and snacks provided
Held upstairs