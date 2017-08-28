Warm Weather Event – Cooling Center Information —— August 28 through September 5, 2017

The Sacramento area weather is forecast to be extremely hot this week with temperatures reaching well over 100 degrees. These faith-based, government, and non-profit organizations have opened their doors as cooling centers so people can get in out of the heat. Call 2-1-1 for additional cool places to go such as libraries and community centers. Find more information with the National Weather Service and the Office of Emergency Services.

Information last updated 8/31/2017 at 2 pm

Call 2-1-1 or 916-498-1000 for updates or details

Cooling Center Open Monday, August 28 through Friday,

September 1, 2017

noon – 6 pm

Rancho Cordova City Hall

2729 Prospect Park Drive

Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

www.cityofranchocordova.org

916-851-8700

Service animals only

Water, snacks, and movies will be available

1st Floor-Look for signs directing you to the rooms available

Residents who are particularly vulnerable to the heat and who do not have transportation

should contact the City at 916-851-8937.

Cooling Center Open Monday, August 28 through Tuesday, September 5, 2017

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 9 am – 3 pm;

Tuesday Noon – 6 pm; Saturday 10 am – 3 pm; Closed Sunday

Wind Youth Services (AGES 12-24 ONLY)

3671 Fifth Ave.

Sacramento, CA 95817

www.windyouth.org/programs/drop-in-center

916-561-4900

Near the corner of Broadway and Fifth Ave.

Smoking allowed outside

No animals except service animals

Water and snacks provided

Cooling Center Open Thursday, August 31 through Monday,

September 4, 2017

1 pm – 8 pm

Joint City/County Cooling Center at Hart Senior Center

915 27th Street

Sacramento, CA 95816

www.cityofsacramento.org/hartcenter

3-1-1

Located on 27th Street between I and J Street

No smoking allowed

Pets welcome

Water and snacks provided

Cooling Center Open Wednesday, August 30th, through Sunday,

September 3, 2017

9 am – 6 pm

Galt City Police Department

455 Industrial Drive

Galt, CA 95632

www.ci.galt.ca.us

209-366-7000

Near Intersection of Industrial Drive and Elm Ave.

No smoking allowed

Service animals only

Water provided (no food provided)

Located in the front lobby of the police station

Open Thursday, August 31 through Sunday, September 3, 2017

8 am – midnight

Cosumnes Community Services District – Wackford Center

9014 Bruceville Road

Elk Grove, CA 95758

www.yourcsd.com

916-405-5600

Near the corner of Big Horn Blvd. and Bruceville Road

Service animals only

Water provided

Held in the front lobby

Open Thursday, August 31 through Friday September 1st, and Sunday, September 3, 2017 through Tuesday September 5th

Thursday, Friday, Tuesday noon- 6 pm

Sunday 1 – 6 pm

Monday noon – 7 pm

Elk Grove HART – Reflect Church

9075 Elk Grove Blvd.

Elk Grove, CA 95624

www.elkgrovehart.org

916-240-3599

Near the corner of Elk Grove Blvd. and Railroad Ave.

Service animals only

Water and snacks provided

Held upstairs